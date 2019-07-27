3-on-3 Tournament Continues in Downtown Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The second day of a three-on-three basketball tournament was held Saturday in the Electric City.

Players dribbled and dunked along the 100 and 200 blocks of Wyoming Avenue in the city's downtown.

The tournament benefits Lackawanna County high school basketball programs and NEPA Coaches vs Cancer.

Players tell Newswatch 16 it was the perfect day to get out and ball.

The Lackawanna/Susquehanna Office of Drug and Alcohol Programs was also on hand to provide information and resources to those dealing with substance abuse.