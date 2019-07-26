Woman Completes Record Setting Swim

July 26, 2019

A woman from central Pennsylvania has just completed a record-setting swim.

Last month we introduced you to April Warrick of Danville. She was training to become the first American woman to swim from Italy to France.

Friday, her training paid off. Despite getting seasick and stung in the face by jellyfish, April completed the 9.3-mile swim across the Bonifacio Channel. Her unofficial time for 4 hours and 45 minutes.

April says she appreciates all love and support she's received and that quote, "Now it's time for pasta and wine!"

