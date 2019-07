WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre Police have arrested the man wanted for trying to break into a home this week.

He’s Michael Molinaro of Plains.

Officers say Molinaro tried to get into a home along North Washington Street Tuesday morning.

The homeowner confronted him with a machete. He grabbed the blade, cutting his hand.

Police eventually found Molinaro at his home in Luzerne County.