Walk of the Faithful, Final Day for 95th St. Ann’s Novena in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It's the last day for the faithful to pray at an annual pilgrimage that draws thousands to Scranton, and some are walking miles to get there.

The 95th Annual Solemn Novena to Saint Ann ends Friday, July 26, on the feast day of Saint Ann.

Thousands of worshippers have gathered over the last nine days to pay homage to the Saint believed by Christians to be the Grandmother of Jesus.

As is tradition, some of the faithful walked ten miles Friday morning to the novena, beginning in Pittston. Those who walk say it's a tradition they look forward to each year.

"I think this walk is very fruitful. Saint Ann was the grandmother of Jesus and we all love our grandmothers. So, every year for the last 26 to 27 years I've been doing it. It's a little exercise, a little spirituality," said Michael English from Pittston Township.

"It's become a tradition. I have a big devotion to Saint Ann. Came up here as a little girl, I've always had that devotion," added Carol Trzcinski of Avoca.

The novena services will be celebrated throughout the day, and end with a 7:30 p.m. Mass celebrated by Bishop Joseph Bambara of Scranton.

 

