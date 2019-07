Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. -- A former secretary, treasurer and township supervisor in Columbia County is accused of stealing more than $180,000 from township accounts.

Linda Tarlecki of Aristes has been charged with theft, receiving stolen property and tampering with public records.

Authorities say after Tarlecki left office in December 2017. Discrepancies were found in Conyngham Township's financial statements.

Tarlecki is locked up tonight in the Columbia County prison.