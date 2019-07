Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A restaurant and some apartments in Luzerne County were damaged by flames.

Firefighters were called to Prestige Restaurant on North Wyoming Street in Hazleton just before 11 a.m. Friday.

Red Cross will be helping the 15-20 people who lived in the 6* apartments above the Prestige Restaurant & Lounge *Correction of apartment number per chief pic.twitter.com/6yiow3nXbx — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) July 26, 2019

There were some people inside the business at the time.

There no word yet on the cause.