Owner Explains Closing of Kildare’s Irish Pub

SCRANTON, Pa. — A pub in downtown Scranton has closed its doors for good. Newswatch 16 spoke with the owner on why Kildare’s is closing and how people are reacting to the news.

Kildare’s Irish Pub on Lackawanna Avenue closed Wednesday afternoon after 10 years in downtown Scranton.

The pub was a favorite for students at the nearby University of Scranton. Some seniors are disappointed they won’t be able to enjoy Kildare’s during their final year.

“I actually just took a few of my friends there for the first time and they were so bummed because they wanted to go again and they had no idea it was closing,” said University of Scranton senior Abby Sutton.

“It was a good place to go and hang, get some brews with the fellas,” said Ryan Atcavage.

“I’m just really sad because their fries were so good! Honestly, their food was awesome, and they had giant Jenga and giant Connect Four and that was really fun, too,” Sutton added.

Owner Dave Magrogan tells Newswatch 16 that he plans to keep the property but lease it out. He’s not sure if it will stay a pub or become something else.

Magrogan said he obtained permits from the city to turn the parking lot into an apartment complex, housing about 40 Units. that’s something he says the new operator could benefit from.

With the future uncertain for this corner of Lackawanna Avenue, students at the University of Scranton will be searching for a new spot to eat fries, drink beer, and play life-size board games.

“I just wish that it was still open. It was a very vital part of the Scranton community and I’m going to be sad that I can’t go there anymore,” said University of Scranton senior Hunter Smith.