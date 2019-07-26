Giovanni Meets His Hero

Posted 8:06 pm, July 26, 2019, by

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- It was the moment 11-year-old Giovanni Hamilton met his hero, Carson Wentz.

You couldn't really miss Giovanni at practice. His bright green spiked hair was noticed before his wheelchair.

His mom, Shannon, said he has a very rare condition, Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, and the type he has is the first case ever documented.

He's had 12 surgeries, through it all maintaining a super outlook on life that's as bright as his smile.

“Everything that he's gone through, to have this moment with this hero -- the person that he said mom, 'I'm gonna be like him' because he overcame his knee and his back. Just means everything to me,” Giovanni’s mom Shannon Algarin said.

It moved her to tears, as it did for her son who will steal your heart.

Giovanni told Wentz he’s his hero.

“He really is. He's an awesome role model and it meant the world to me to finally meet him,” Giovanni said.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.