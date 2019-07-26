Giovanni Meets His Hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- It was the moment 11-year-old Giovanni Hamilton met his hero, Carson Wentz.

You couldn't really miss Giovanni at practice. His bright green spiked hair was noticed before his wheelchair.

His mom, Shannon, said he has a very rare condition, Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, and the type he has is the first case ever documented.

He's had 12 surgeries, through it all maintaining a super outlook on life that's as bright as his smile.

“Everything that he's gone through, to have this moment with this hero -- the person that he said mom, 'I'm gonna be like him' because he overcame his knee and his back. Just means everything to me,” Giovanni’s mom Shannon Algarin said.

It moved her to tears, as it did for her son who will steal your heart.

Giovanni told Wentz he’s his hero.

“He really is. He's an awesome role model and it meant the world to me to finally meet him,” Giovanni said.