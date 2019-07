Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A family was forced from their home after an early morning fire in Susquehanna County.

Flames broke out at the place near Brackney around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 four people were inside at the time. They all made it out safely.

There's no word on what caused the fire in Susquehanna County.