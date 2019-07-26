× Christmas in July Food Bank

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — More than 20 thousand pounds of food will go to people in need thanks to the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s Christmas in July food drive.

More than 40 businesses, organizations, and schools collected food for the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank near Pittston.

The food drive is held every year as a way to avoid the summer slump in donations. In addition to the food drive competition, a reading competition was held.

Businesses raised more than 26 thousand dollars for local kids to join the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which provides free books.