16 To The Rescue: Kilo

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Kilo is a 1-to-2-year-old lab mix at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose.

"Super dog, friendly, probably would do fine with cats as well," said True Friends worker Marci Zeiler. "He's a little bit of a scaredy-cat, so I want to assume he's more scared of cats than anything else."

This boy has plenty of puppy energy and would fit in with practically any family.

"Loves to play, would do well in a home with kids, I think. He needs some training 'cause he's young and hasn't had it. He's been in the shelter. He's a really sweet little dog."

Kilo has a zest for life, which wasn't always the case.

"You can see he's very playful. He was a little scaredy-cat when he came in, but he's come out of his shell a lot," Zeiler said.

Workers say just give black dogs a chance.

"We get a lot of black dogs that sit in the shelter more than any other color dog. Kind of stinks but they are very overlooked. This dog, if he was any other color would've been placed a long time ago."

If you're interested in adopting Kilo, you can get more information here.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com