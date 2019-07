× You Can Now Claim Your Equifax Data Breach Compensation

If you’re among the 147 million people whose personal data was compromised in the 2017 Equifax data breach, now is your time to claim your compensation.

Equifax reached a seven hundred million dollar settlement over the largest data breach in history.

Depending on how badly the breach affected you. You can get anywhere from one $125 to up to $20,000.

You can submit a claim on the Federal Trade Commission’s website.