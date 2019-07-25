× Women Empowered by STEM at Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Cake and icing are not things you’d usually find in a classroom inside the Cohen Science Center at Wilkes University, but for the women empowered by Science Summer camp, it’s one of the items on the menu for some middle school girls.

“We teach them all different options of science that they may not have heard about before. We teach them a lot of things that are actually relevant in today’s scientific experiences,” said student coordinator Holly Jones.

“You learn so much about science. You learn about the heart, the brain,” Shariah Yearwood said.

The brain is the focus of this activity. While creating a model with cake and icing, these girls learned about the different parts of the brain and what they do.

“Some stuff that I don’t really normally learn is like basically like extra science. Like I didn’t really learn much about the brain in my school and like now I do,” Julia Godfrey said.

Campers say there are a lot of elements they like about this camp, and it’s why they keep coming back every year.

“The camp is really fun,” Yearwood said. “You get to experience a lot of things and meet new people.”

“I feel like it’s an extra step to like help you get into college, like this goes onto your resume, and you know I feel like that you get much farther with this kind of stuff when you go back to school,” Godfrey said.

The summer camp continues through Friday in Wilkes-Barre.