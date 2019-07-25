× Troopers Investigating After Two Shot in West Wyoming

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — Police are on the lookout for a gunman in Luzerne County after two people were shot late Wednesday night.

State police are investigating after they say two people were shot overnight.

The call came in after midnight to a house on West 8th Street in West Wyoming.

Two ambulances took the victims away.

State police investigating after two people shot in West Wyoming overnight @WNEP pic.twitter.com/ZrTj3iYl1I — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) July 25, 2019

There’s no word on their names or conditions.

State police tell Newswatch 16 they were still searching for the gunman.

A part of West 8th Street has been blocked off as troopers check the area.

This is developing story, check back for updates.