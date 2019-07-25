Troopers Investigating After Two Shot in West Wyoming

Posted 6:09 am, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10AM, July 25, 2019

Police are on the lookout for a gunman after two people were shot overnight in Luzerne County.

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — Police are on the lookout for a gunman in Luzerne County after two people were shot late Wednesday night.

State police are investigating after they say two people were shot overnight.

The call came in after midnight to a house on West 8th Street in West Wyoming.

Two ambulances took the victims away.

There’s no word on their names or conditions.

State police tell Newswatch 16 they were still searching for the gunman.

A part of West 8th Street has been blocked off as troopers check the area.

This is developing story, check back for updates.

