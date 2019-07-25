× ‘The Office! A Musical Parody’ Coming to Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Many are familiar with the show “The Office,” a comedy based on a fictional paper company in Scranton.

A musical parody of the show is coming to Scranton at the end of September.

“It’s just an opportunity you never get in theater. You come to a town and people are happy to see your show, but this is a whole other level. It’s just amazing,” said Donald Garverick, director and choreographer of the show.

That was the reaction Right Angle Entertainment had when finding out that “The Office: A Musical Parody” would have two dates in Scranton.

“The set looks like TV’s Dunder Mifflin. The characters are going to come out and you’re going to see all of your favorites there and it’s going to be like sitting down to your favorite show and watching it come alive on stage,” said producer Jim Lanahan.

From 2005 to 2013, the parody turned into one of America’s most famous TV shows. Now, it’s hitting the road and coming alive on stage. The crew gave Newswatch 16 a quick look at what’s to come during a practice rehearsal in Elmira, New York.

“We are all huge ‘Office’ fans. The show was written by ‘Office’ fans, the music was created by ‘Office’ fans and it’s now performed by ‘Office’ fans. The show is really a love letter to ‘The Office,'” said Sarah Mackenzie Baron, who stars as Michael Scott.

“Everyone loves ‘The Office’ and seeing their response, even people who have never seen a show before, they’ve never been to the theater, they might not be interested in musical theater, come to the show and they have a blast and they leave smiling and laughing. I think in Scranton, it’s going to be that energy, but magnified,” said Madeline Glenn Thomas, who stars as Pam.

Tickets are available now for “The Office! A Musical Parody” for September 26 and 27 at the Scranton Cultural Center.