Six-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Dog

A man is being hailed as a hero after drawing away a pit bull that was attacking a little boy in Texas.

The six-year-old and two neighbors were playing in a driveway over the weekend when the pit bull suddenly attacked. The other two children ran away. Nineteen-year-old grant brown heard the attack and ran towards it.

The dog stopped attacking the boy and chased brown down the street. Brown and the boy suffered injuries.