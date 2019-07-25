Remains Found in River Identified as Missing Woman from Wyoming County

Posted 11:02 am, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45AM, July 25, 2019

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- Human remains found in the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County last week have been identified as Haley Lorenzen, the woman who disappeared from Wyoming County earlier this year, according to the district attorney.

The remains were discovered by a kayaker in Plymouth on Saturday. Authorities used dental records to identify the body. She was found with remnants of a white plastic bag tied to her arm. Newswatch 16 has reported that a bag was filled with rocks and tied to Lorenzen before she was thrown into the Susquehanna River.

Crews spent several weeks earlier this year searching the Susquehanna River in the Tunkhannock area for Lorenzen's body. Lorenzen, 24, was reported missing in late December of 2018.

Authorities in Wyoming County charged Lorenzen's boyfriend Phillip Walters with her murder.

Wyoming County District Attorney Jeffrey Mitchell says it is important to know who Haley was and to honor her memory.

"She was a sister, a niece, a granddaughter, a daughter. She will be deeply missed and she is deeply loved. Despite living in Pennsylvania for a short time, Haley has left an indelible mark on this community," Mitchell said.

The trial for Phillip Walters is scheduled for September.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.