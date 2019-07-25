Remains Found in River Identified as Missing Woman from Wyoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- Human remains found in the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County last week have been identified as Haley Lorenzen, the woman who disappeared from Wyoming County earlier this year, according to the district attorney.

The remains were discovered by a kayaker in Plymouth on Saturday. Authorities used dental records to identify the body. She was found with remnants of a white plastic bag tied to her arm. Newswatch 16 has reported that a bag was filled with rocks and tied to Lorenzen before she was thrown into the Susquehanna River.

Crews spent several weeks earlier this year searching the Susquehanna River in the Tunkhannock area for Lorenzen's body. Lorenzen, 24, was reported missing in late December of 2018.

Authorities in Wyoming County charged Lorenzen's boyfriend Phillip Walters with her murder.

Wyoming County District Attorney Jeffrey Mitchell says it is important to know who Haley was and to honor her memory.

"She was a sister, a niece, a granddaughter, a daughter. She will be deeply missed and she is deeply loved. Despite living in Pennsylvania for a short time, Haley has left an indelible mark on this community," Mitchell said.

The trial for Phillip Walters is scheduled for September.