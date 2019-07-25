× Prepping for the Last July Race at Pocono Raceway

POCONO RACEWAY — Another big NASCAR weekend is on the horizon in Monroe County.

Hotel rooms are booked and managers at Pocono Resort and Conference Center near Lake Harmony are ready for the weekend rush.

“We are always booked for this race. There are always a few last-minute reservations, but we wind up fully booked anyway,” said Fred Hensel, Pocono Resort and Conference Center.

There will be no July NASCAR race beginning next year at Pocono Raceway near Long Pond. Earlier this year, NASCAR announced a doubleheader race will take place in June.

Jimmy Johnson, not the racer, the guy who runs this NASCAR pop-up shop outside of the resort, is interested to see how next year will turn out.

“I’ve been coming here 30 years, so I will be back. But I will let you know what I think about it after it is over,” said Jimmy Johnson, Racer Reunion.

Now not only are hotels and pop-up shops ready for this weekend, but naturally, so if Pocono Raceway. Fans are already starting to roll in. Officials say they have a jam-packed weekend full of events.

“We have a Christmas in July contest for our campers, we have our free carnival, kids’ day on Saturday, funnel cakes, snow cones, free parking, it’s amazing,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President.

Pocono Raceway President Ben May says more than 60 events are planned for the weekend.

And even though things are changing next year, fans should expect nothing less than a great time.

“We take a lot of pride in delivering on all levels. We are a family-owned business. We’ve been here for 60 years and value and entertainment are things we take a lot of pride in,” said May.

The Gander RV 400 is scheduled for Sunday. The race starts at 3 p.m.