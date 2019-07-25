× Power To Save: Space Time Mead & Cider Works

DUNMORE, Pa. — “We’re taking the oldest beverage on the planet, honey wine mead, and we’re reintroducing it.”

That’s how Space Time Mead & Cider Works gets its name. You can find the storefront in Dunmore.

“Our mission statement is to make the highest quality product, world-class, using as much local ingredients as possible in the most environmentally sustainable way,” explained owner Dan Schreffler.

That starts with how the electricity is sourced for the Dunmore store.

“Our electricity in our facility is sourced from 100 percent wind. We don’t have windmills outside our building but we’re able to purchase 100 percent wind energy through the electric choice program.”

Schreffler found a creative way to use solar panels in his tasting room.

“We repurposed solar panels that I had used at one point before I got the full array in my yard. We made bar tops out of them and there’s actually charging stations for your phone.”

Schreffler makes every effort to source his ingredients locally for his cider and mead business. You can find some of the places he’s sourcing his ingredients from at the Avoca farmers market.

“Last year we met down here (at the farmers market),” said Ken Ayers of Ayers Orchard. “I asked him, I said, ‘If you ever need anything, let me know.'”

Those locally sourced ingredients earned Space Time Mead & Cider Works an award at an international mead festival.

“One year out of the gate, silver medal, for a semi-sweet mead using all local ingredients,” Schreffler said.

To taste the award-winning mead, you can visit northeastern Pennsylvania’s only meadery in Dunmore Thursday through Sunday. You can also find Space Time Mead & Cider Works at various farmers markets and fundraisers around the area this summer.