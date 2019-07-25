× In Your Neighborhood

St. Maria Goretti Parish Festival

Grab the family and head to Luzerne County, Friday through Sunday, July 26-28, for some good, family fun. The St. Maria Goretti Parish Festival, in Laflin, will be from 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday. There will be a gift card showcase, bingo, raffle baskets, kid’s games and live music. Come on out to the free event, which will be held rain or shine.

NEPA Rockers Roll #10

The NEPA Rockers are holding their 10th Anniversary Rockers Roll, Saturday, July 27, at Litzy’s Lounge in Luzerne County. The event will feature a Ride to the Historic Nicholson Viaduct at 2 p.m. and then an old-fashioned cookout at 5. A motorcycle show and contest will begin at 6 with awards granted in many categories. All donations benefit the American Diabetes Association.