Homeowners Unsure if House Can Be Saved after Deadly Crash

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Owners of a home in the Poconos still don’t know if their house near Kunkletown can be saved after a garbage truck smashed into it on Wednesday.

The driver of the truck was killed in the wreck. Police say the truck didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection.

Less than 24 hours after a garbage truck slammed into the home near Kunkletown, insurance adjusters were on hand trying to see if the home can be saved.

Oscar Benavides from Albrightsville was behind the wheel when that garbage truck smashed into the house on Lower Smith Gap Road Wednesday afternoon. He died at the scene.

Dieter Metzger owns the home in Eldred Township. He was in the backyard when the crash happened.

“We are still a little shook up. Now we are dealing with all the details of insurance and all that stuff,” Metzger said.

State police say the truck failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and turned right, crashing into the home.

Metzger says he stayed at the house last night but still doesn’t know if he and his wife will need to find somewhere else to live.

“This was the original part of the house over here, so the living room, living area, and bedrooms are here. This was a library, this was added on and this is my office. It was a big room upstairs, so it was the library and office and another bedroom and bathroom,” he explained.

According to the homeowner, this stretch of road has always been troublesome. In fact, they have even had close calls in the past.

“This is a very steep road that should not have been built when there is a 19th-century house at the bottom of it.”

Newswatch 16 stopped at County Waste near Kunkletown where Benavides worked.

Staff members say they are unable to comment on the crash as the investigation continues.