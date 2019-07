× Fire Forces a Family from Home in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities say the flames started in a garage here along Summer Valley Road near Orwigsburg.

A home connected to the garage was badly damaged by smoke and water. Two people got out safely.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the blaze in Schuylkill County.

40.749649 -75.876633