Does It Really Work: Red Copper Mug

The maker of the Red Copper Mug claims coffee and other hot drinks taste best when served in a ceramic mug! Plastic and metal mugs ruin the taste and don’t keep drinks as warm. The new Red Copper Mug will keep your hot drinks fresh all day for up to eight hours! Your hot drinks like coffee will never taster bitter or cold. The secret is in the dual wall fused inside the mug. This construction creates a seal inside the mug that will make the flavor last all day. Toss it in your bag and you’re good to go for the next eight hours. But does it really work?

To find out, we filled up our Red Copper mugs with hot chocolate and cold water, sealed them up and headed north to the Troy Fair!

We were impressed, eight hours after being sealed in the Red Copper Mug, the hot chocolate was still hot, even steaming. But what about the cold water we poured in the other mug at the same time?

You can buy a two-pack of two Red Copper Mugs at Boscov’s in Scranton for only $12.99. Every one that sampled our eight-hour old coco and water were really impressed. They all give it thumbs up.

41.442120 -75.574247