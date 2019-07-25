Does It Really Work: Red Copper Mug

Posted 6:30 pm, July 25, 2019, by

The maker of the Red Copper Mug claims coffee and other hot drinks taste best when served in a ceramic mug!  Plastic and metal mugs ruin the taste and don’t keep drinks as warm. The new Red Copper Mug will keep your hot drinks fresh all day for up to eight hours! Your hot drinks like coffee will never taster bitter or cold. The secret is in the dual wall fused inside the mug. This construction creates a seal inside the mug that will make the flavor last all day. Toss it in your bag and you’re good to go for the next eight hours. But does it really work?

To find out, we filled up our Red Copper mugs with hot chocolate and cold water, sealed them up and headed north to the Troy Fair!

We were impressed, eight hours after being sealed in the Red Copper Mug, the hot chocolate was still hot, even steaming. But what about the cold water we poured in the other mug at the same time?

You can buy a two-pack of two Red Copper Mugs at Boscov’s in Scranton for only $12.99.  Every one that sampled our eight-hour old coco and water were really impressed. They all give it thumbs up.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.