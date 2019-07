Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A bulldozer was brought in to help clean up after a big rig hauling trash toppled over in Luzerne County.

Authorities tell us the tractor-trailer was coming down Route 115 in Plains Township when it tipped over on its side Thursday evening.

Crews used brooms and the bulldozer to clear away all the garbage.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out after the rollover crash in Luzerne County.