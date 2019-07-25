16 Marines Arrested
They are supposed to serve and protect our country, but 16 marines are now facing charges ranging from drugs to human smuggling.
The arrests happened while the men were in formation this morning at Camp Pendleton in California. The base is about fifty miles from the Mexico border.
The arrests come less than a month after two marines from the same base were charged with transporting three undocumented migrants across the border for financial gain.
33.317842 -117.320512
Interested American
They “claim” it is for financial gain but it’s more likely the marines did not agree with the policies made by Apprentice Trump. This is how bad Trump is for America, even the military is split over what is right.
Apprentice Trump claims not to be racist, however his history of actions prove otherwise. Starting in the 1970’s when he was sued by minorities because were refused a place to live in properties Trump owned. Evidence showed that minority applicants had a “C” on the application (shorthand for “colored”) so they knew now to allow them a home. This happened again in the 1980’s. He was found guilty and paid a fine for unfair housing practices. This is a matter of public record. Trumps cabinet tells him that he must speak out about the Charlottesville murder. He is cornered and does so but two days later he lets his true feelings show in how he says there were “good people” on both sides. So he thinks there are good Nazis? This incident is textbook racism. Forget about his chauvinistic ideals. Women are just broodmares for his sexual pleasure. this is also clearly documented. So you hated Clinton because he cheated on his wife? Trump is never faithful, yet you like him?
American troops stationed at the border who see children ripped from their mother’s arms and placed into cages like animals have to make decisions on where they stand as a human being. It is clearly not right. Your insides scream unfair to these acts.
It is not surprising that the marines are labelled as human traffickers. They are labelled that so the rest of America doesn’t know how bad it really is and that good people are trying to make a difference in some way with this ugly situation but when caught they are put in jail for doing the right thing and labelled a criminal and the world is told they did it for money so no one had any sympathy for them.
This is how bad America has become. Heroes are vilified. Right-wing (Nazi) extremism is accepted (Didn’t we fight WWII to stop Nazi ideology?) Welcome to a belated 1984. George Orwell was a few decades off.