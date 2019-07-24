× Wyoming County D.A. to Discuss Body Found in Plymouth

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The Wyoming County district attorney there has scheduled a news conference for Thursday regarding a body found Saturday in the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County.

The body was found Saturday afternoon along the Susquehanna River in Plymouth.

An autopsy has been done, but the Luzerne County coroner has not released any information.

The Wyoming County D.A. plans to talk about the body at a news conference Thursday morning.

Back in January, crews spent several days searching the Susquehanna River in the Tunkhannock area for the body of Haley Lorenzen. She was reported missing in late December.

Authorities in Wyoming County charged Lorenzen’s boyfriend Philip Walters with her murder.