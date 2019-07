WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are looking for the suspect who broke into at a home this week and was attacked by a woman wielding a machete.

Officers say Michael Molinaro tried to get into a home on North Washington Street Tuesday morning. Neighbors say a woman there went after Molinaro with a machete.

If you know where Molinaro is, you are asked to contact Wilkes-Barre police.

