The Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied convicted child sex offender Jerry Sandusky's desire to get a new trial on Wednesday.

Sandusky, a former assistant football coach at Penn State, was convicted on child sex charges seven years ago.

An appeals court earlier this year said he must be re-sentenced for his crimes.

He is serving at least 30 years in prison.

Sandusky turned 75 earlier this year.