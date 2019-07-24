× Police: Man Died in Gunfight over Bottle of Brandy

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man shot and killed in the Poconos died in a fight over a bottle of brandy, according to police.

Police have charged four men in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Dahvaun Ewin, 20, from Newport News, Virginia, Nasiem Mayo, 18, from Hampton, Virginia, and Shyheem Mitchell, 23, from Tobyhanna, are all charged with homicide, robbery, and related charges.

Malik Pruitt, 18, from Albrightsville, is charged with robbery and related charges.

Four men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday at A Pocono Country Place near Tobyhanna. Police say the incident started in one of the club houses in the community over a bottle of Hennessey. It ended with gunfire and one person dead. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/gPwjC43D5C — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) July 24, 2019

The body of Daniel Santana, 20, of Tobyhanna, was found inside a crashed car inside A Pocono Country Place development in Coolbaugh Township Sunday night.

Police said Santana was shot twice by the men in a dispute over a bottle of brandy.