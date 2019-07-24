Police: Man Died in Gunfight over Bottle of Brandy
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man shot and killed in the Poconos died in a fight over a bottle of brandy, according to police.
Police have charged four men in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday night.
Dahvaun Ewin, 20, from Newport News, Virginia, Nasiem Mayo, 18, from Hampton, Virginia, and Shyheem Mitchell, 23, from Tobyhanna, are all charged with homicide, robbery, and related charges.
Malik Pruitt, 18, from Albrightsville, is charged with robbery and related charges.
The body of Daniel Santana, 20, of Tobyhanna, was found inside a crashed car inside A Pocono Country Place development in Coolbaugh Township Sunday night.
Police said Santana was shot twice by the men in a dispute over a bottle of brandy.
41.186362 -75.360022
peatermoss
If only booze was legal, then we wouldn’t have this senseless crimes.
donny hud43987
Lol, seems about right! What a crew! They definitely keep the prisons full fo sho
peatermoss
What about the other guy – Angel Rodriguez-Martinez?
peatermoss
Where’s whodat or whodothot or whatever?
Ray Charles could have seen this one coming.
At least this killing was in self defense. Oh, wait…
mickmars
So. A bottle of booze. Yep. Black lives matter…
peatermoss
Fool had it coming, y’all don’t dis the Henny.
jsrant
The 4 bros just proved statistics are correct.