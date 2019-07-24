Police: Man Died in Gunfight over Bottle of Brandy

Posted 1:10 pm, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11PM, July 24, 2019

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man shot and killed in the Poconos died in a fight over a bottle of brandy, according to police.

Police have charged four men in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Dahvaun Ewin, 20, from Newport News, Virginia, Nasiem Mayo, 18, from Hampton, Virginia, and Shyheem Mitchell, 23, from Tobyhanna, are all charged with homicide, robbery, and related charges.

Malik Pruitt, 18, from Albrightsville, is charged with robbery and related charges.

 

The body of Daniel Santana, 20, of Tobyhanna, was found inside a crashed car inside A Pocono Country Place development in Coolbaugh Township Sunday night.

Police said Santana was shot twice by the men in a dispute over a bottle of brandy.

7 comments

