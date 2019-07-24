Man Killed After Garbage Truck Slams into Home Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person is dead after authorities say a garbage truck slammed into a home in Monroe County.

The garbage truck sat on its side in front of the house near Kunkletown after it slammed into it around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Emergency crews and state police were on the scene for hours.

State police tell us Oscar Benavides, 49, of Albrightsville was killed in that crash.

Neighbors came out to watch the commotion and express sadness over the person left dead.

“It's heartbreaking. It's really sad,” said Molly Gerlog.

“My heart breaks for them. It sucks. You don't expect it really,” said Lily Dittmar.

The house was heavily damaged. The owner was at home at the time, but he was in the backyard.

“I just heard a crash and I looked up and I saw the truck. My car was destroyed,” said Dieter Metzger. “I saw the truck in my driveway, and I came around the front and I saw the house was destroyed.”

Right now, the homeowner says he doesn't know if he and his wife will be able to stay at their home.

“I don't know. I'm waiting for the insurance company. They're having somebody come over and board up the house, to secure the house,” said Metzger.

Skid marks left by the truck show how it turned on to Lower Smith Gap Road.

An accident reconstruction team was brought out and state police would only say their investigation is ongoing.

People who live in the area say it's a dicey intersection.

“I come out of here all the time, and sometimes this side is not as visible as it should be, and this is more of an incline than you realize when you're driving,” said one neighbor who declined to give her name.

“There's always an issue. I feel like people are always speeding up this hill, especially,” said Dittmar.