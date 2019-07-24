One Dead After Garbage Truck Slams into Home

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person is dead after authorities say a garbage truck slammed into a home in Monroe County.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday near Kunkletown.

The garbage truck was still laying on its side in front of the home.

The Monroe County coroner confirms one person is dead but has not given any other details.

State police say this is an ongoing investigation.

The homeowner was outside speaking with investigators. He told Newswatch 16 he was home at the time but was in the backyard. He says the house is about 200 years old and one of the oldest in Eldred Township.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

