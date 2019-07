Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- A man is accused of making bogus bomb threats in Wayne County.

Authorities say Michael Mowry, 41, of Beach Lake, called 911 Wednesday morning and said, "I placed bombs around Honesdale, especially the hospital area."

The threat turned out to be fake, and Mowry was caught within the hour.

Mowry is locked up on terroristic threats charges.