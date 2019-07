Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. – The owner of a popular pub in Scranton has decided to close the place effective immediately.

Kildare's opened 10 years ago along Lackawanna Avenue, and since then, it's become a downtown hot spot.

The owner announced Wednesday that the bar and eatery is now closed for good. He says he made the call so he can better focus on other endeavors.

There are discussions regarding what could replace Kildare's, but so far, nothing has been decided.