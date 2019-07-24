Greater Pittston is one of two local teams (Warrior Run) alive in the eight team Little League Baseball Major Division State tournament. The 11-12 years old are comprised of teams from the Duryea, Avoca, and Pittston Little Leagues. Pittston is 2-0 in States, with another game in Camp Hill on Thursday. Not only that but the 8-10 years old from Greater Pittston are one of three local teams (Valley West, Athens), in eight team Minor Division. The younger guys open up States later in the week in Wellsboro.
Greater Pittston Baseball
-
Little League Baseball Celebrates 80th Anniversary
-
Pittston Area into round two of states in baseball/softball
-
Clinton County Man on Mission to Preserve Local Baseball History
-
Crosscutters Return to Williamsport
-
North Schuylkill Senior Drafted by KC Royals
-
-
11-Year-Old Boy Dead After Fire in Pittston
-
East Stroudsburg University Opens Up New Creekview Sports Park Complex In Stroudsburg
-
Child Pulled from Burning Home in Pittston
-
First Responders and PTSD
-
Record Setting Season For Fiamoncini At Bucknell University
-
-
Roads Shut Down During Standoff in West Pittston
-
Mike Mussina Inducted Into Baseball Hall of Fame
-
Diamond in the Rough