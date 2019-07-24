Greater Pittston Baseball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greater Pittston is one of two local teams (Warrior Run) alive in the eight team Little League Baseball Major Division State tournament. The 11-12 years old are comprised of teams from the Duryea, Avoca, and Pittston Little Leagues. Pittston is 2-0 in States, with another game in Camp Hill on Thursday. Not only that but the 8-10 years old from Greater Pittston are one of three local teams (Valley West, Athens), in eight team Minor Division. The younger guys open up States later in the week in Wellsboro.