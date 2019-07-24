Grass Hollow Archery Brings Home Two National Champions From Scholastic 3D Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Right on target!!!

Are the kids from the Grass Hollow Archery Club nestled in Schuylkill County in Orwigsburg.

Owner Frank McDonough learned to hunt in this area as a child with his father Dick learning the finer points of archery. He is now passing that onto his son Evan and the next generation learning this sport.

"The best years of my life I spent with my father shooting archery competing traveling around. His pictures on the wall>

as you walk in the door and it's really really that is what this place is a tribute to my childhood and being with him as a young competitor," said Frank.

Champions are created here. At the most recent Scholastic 3D Archery national tournament in Illinois in extreme heat conditions his club brought home a 4th from Logan Wamsley 3rd place from Evan McDonough nationally and crowned two national champions. 9-year-old Eli Barton from Schuylkill Haven in the male Olympic re-curve and 14-year-old Maggie Brensinger from Saint Clair in the middle school female traditional division.

"What do you tell your friends when you come back home? That I am a national champion and I won a state title," said Eli.

"It was fun!!! And my competitors who we're also very positive about it they congratulated me. I congratulated them. It was so much fun," said Maggie.

We'll Frank McDonough has had Grass Hollow Archery open for about a year now and already they have two national champions in Scholastic 3D archery certainly the future of this sport looks bright in Schuylkill County.

"To be able to bring I guess archery to the Schuylkill area and to see these kids succeed after going out to Illinois for the national championship was definitely a fulfilling moment to say the least," added Frank.

Kiersten Munley was 3rd nationally in Shooter of the Year competing in all three phases this season Indoor, Outdoor and 3D. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Schuylkill County.