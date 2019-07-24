Barn Destroyed by Flames in Lackawanna County

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames ripped through a barn in Lackawanna County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire marshal said the owner of the barn on Union Mill Road in Covington Township was working on a motorcycle when it caught fire and spread to other motorcycles.

The barn was engulfed in flames by the time crews got on the scene around 3:30 p.m.

The fire chief said a small fire also broke out in the electrical box in the basement of the home, but it was quickly put out.

The barn and the motorcycles inside were destroyed.

