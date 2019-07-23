Woman Chases Man with Machete After She Says He Tried to Break into Her Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A woman armed with a machete went after a man after an attempted break-in in Wilkes-Barre, according to a man who says he saw the whole thing unfold.

The witness tells Newswatch 16 the man grabbed the machete by the blade as the woman chased him on North Washington Street just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

"She came at him with a machete saying, 'You trying to break into my house.' He put his hands up. She moved towards him. He grabbed the blade," said the witness who wanted to remain anonymous.

Wilkes-Barre police say they're looking for the man who was last seen heading toward River Street with his hand wrapped in a white t-shirt.

