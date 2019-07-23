× Shoe Drive Benefits Church in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If you’re looking to get rid of shoes you haven’t worn in a while, a church in the Poconos will take them off your hands.

Boxes and bags of shoes are filling up a room at Stroudsburg United Methodist Church. The reason for the all footwear: a fundraiser. These donations will not only help the church but also people in need.

“I was just searching the internet for different ways to fundraise and raise money for the church, and this was an easy thing to do. There is no money that anyone has to give, just shoes,” said church secretary Jackie Herrero, who is running the fundraiser.

Herrero says the church on Main Street is partnering with an organization called Funds 2 Orgs Group. It pays the church 40 cents for each pound of shoes. The shoes go to people in developing countries.

“In order to meet our goal of at least $1,000, we have to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes,” Herrero explained.

If you’re looking to donate shoes, there are a few ways you can do so. You can either call the church office and make an appointment or you can drop your bag at the entrance to the office.

There are a few exceptions. You can’t donate heavy winter boots, ice skates, or roller skates.

The shoes must also be gently worn, so no rips, holes, or worn-out shoes.

“Sandals, flipflops, work shoes, kids’ shoes, men shoes, women’s shoes, high heels, can all be accepted.”

Herrero says money raised will help the church pay off a repair bill for its bell tower. The tower broke back in 2015 and insurance didn’t cover the hefty bill.

The shoe drive wraps up October 16.

If you’d like to learn more about the drive or put a shoe bin at your business, contact Jackie Herrero at 570-421-6020.