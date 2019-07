Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Scranton police are trying to find the driver of a car that caused a crash and then took off.

It happened Tuesday morning on Route 307.

The driver of a pickup truck told officers another vehicle clipped his truck, causing him to spin and go down an embankment into the woods.

That other vehicle did not stop.

The driver of the pickup was not seriously hurt.

Pickup truck went about 30 yards into the woods and down an embankment off of 307 in Scranton. Driver told police he was clipped by another passing vehicle that did not stop. Police looking for a blue Subaru. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/q49XwuFGUp — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) July 23, 2019