More Traffic Woes on I-81 in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. — Congestion along a stretch of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County could get even worse.

PennDOT says crews will create a split traffic pattern on I-81 north between Exit 180 (Moosic) and Exit 182 (Montage Mountain Road/Davis Street).

Work is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday and continue through 6 a.m.

PennDOT says the new traffic pattern is expected to remain in effect until September while crews work on a bridge on that part of the interstate.

PennDOT says another split pattern will be set up just after Exit 182 on Wednesday night.

