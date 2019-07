Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man who injured himself with a homemade pipe bomb now faces charges in Wayne County.

Alan Boguski, 55, of Waymart, is accused of making a weapon of mass destruction and risking a catastrophe.

A bomb squad was called last week to Wayne Memorial Hospital where Boguski was taken after his girlfriend said he made a pipe bomb and set it off near their home.

Troopers found four pipe bombs and drugs when they searched the home near Waymart.