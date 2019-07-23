Lawsuit Filed against Diocese of Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Donald Asbee, Milton, filed a lawsuit against the Diocese of Harrisburg & Bishops Ronald Gainer & Kevin Roades. Asbee describes violent sexual assaults by two priests Raymond Dougherty and Walter Sempko beginning at age 9 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Milton @WNEP pic.twitter.com/4QWlsUYcf3 — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) July 23, 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A man who says he was sexually abused for years by priests in Northumberland County is filing a lawsuit against the Diocese of Harrisburg.

The lawsuit is believed to be the first filed in the state since a ruling in June allowing child sex abuse survivors to file lawsuits beyond the statute of limitations.

Donald Asbee, 67, lived in Milton for about six years as a child and was an altar boy at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He claims during this time he was repeatedly raped and assaulted by two priests at the church.

Asbee and his attorney announced they have filed a lawsuit claiming Bishop Ronald Gainer, Bishop Kevin Rhoades, and the Diocese of Harrisburg concealed knowledge of pedophile priests.

Asbee says he was abused in the early 1960s by Fr. Raymond Dougherty and Fr. Walter Sempko. He says the abuse continued for more than three years and at times the pain was so bad he went in and out of consciousness.

Asbee turned down an offer from the Diocese of Harrisburg's victim's compensation fund for $176,875, saying the amount is too low, given the decades of suffering he has gone through because of the abuse.

His attorney believes this lawsuit is the first one filed in Pennsylvania since a ruling in June by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that allows survivors of child sex abuse by priests to file lawsuits beyond the statute of limitations.

The diocese released a statement saying:

"As our attorneys have not yet reviewed the complaint in question, it would be inappropriate for us to comment at this time. To be clear, the actions alleged in this complaint took place long before Bishop Gainer’s tenure in Harrisburg. Bishop Gainer has been open and transparent with regard to priest-child sexual abuse and had no knowledge of the priests mentioned in this lawsuit’s actions until research was conducted during the Grand Jury Process.

"Our Survivor Compensation Program is coming to a conclusion and we will be making a final report available once it is completed.

"The Diocese of Harrisburg has been active in supporting survivors and taking steps to ensure these atrocious actions never take place again."

The Diocese of Harrisburg includes five counties in our viewing area: Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union.