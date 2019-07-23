× Free Lunches for Kids at A Pocono Country Place

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The lunch line at the clubhouse in A Pocono Country Place is for kids only.

Chicken patties, peaches, and veggies are part of this balanced meal for the little ones who live in the community near Tobyhanna.

“I love this program. It’s a blessing, I am so glad that they have it. They need to bring more kids, we need to start, you know kids tell everyone,” said Cher Rosario Acevedo, Coolbaugh Township.

For the first time this summer, A Pocono Country Place is partnering with the Pocono Mountains United Way to provide free lunches for children up to 18 years old.

Lunches are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“I mean it’s a great program for the community. You have a lot of kids out there who are home, parents might be at work and it’s a great thing for them to come out and get something to eat,” said Chief Kurt Cummings, A Pocono Country Place security.

Now because this program is new, not many people know about it. That’s why the chief and members of United Way are trying to spread the word, hoping more kids come out for a free lunch.

“It’s been going pretty good, but this is a great way to get the word out and get more kids to come and join us,” said Sarah Jacobi, Pocono Mountains United Way.

Cher Rosario Acevedo brought her grandchildren to lunch. She says with growing boys and a little girl, this program is keeping everyone full and happy.

“It seems like they are enjoying it. Yep, nope, they are having a good time? Ooop, yeah they are enjoying it,” said Rosario Acevedo.

The free lunch program is only open to residents of A Pocono Country Place. It will wrap up next month, once school starts.