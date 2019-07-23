District IV Football Media Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lancers. Ironmen. Dragons! No, it’s not Comic-Con, it’s District IV Media Day! We’re talking football!

"Today kind of signifies: It's here," Montoursville head coach J.C. Keefer said. "Even that crisp in the air today. We had such a hot weekend and today it feels like football outside. So seeing these guys here in their jerseys and the coaches here, it kind of wakes you up and you know it's here."

"It's not about the coaches or anything like that," Loyalsock head coach Justin Van Fleet added. "It's about getting exposure for these kids and make sure to tell them it's a special opportunity, a special moment for them. There aren't many things you'll be in the newspaper or on the news media for in your future that are good. So you take advantage of this neat opportunity and certainly enjoy it."

17 District four schools met the media today at Williamsport Country Club, and with just a quick look around the room, it’s clear how talented and deep this district is.

"There's definitely a lot of very talented players here, a lot of competition, a lot of great people, too," Mt. Carmel senior tight end Jack Chapman said. "It's just great to know where I came from, being in this district. Wouldn't want it any other way."

"It just seems like every game is just the toughest game of the year," Lewisburg senior quarterback Nick Shedleski added. "Got to go in full speed. There's no easy games I guess you would say. Every team always puts forth their best effort and it's just always a battle."

As competitive as the district should be, there’s still one team on their own level: Southern Columbia.

"The biggest thing is keeping our heads level," Southern Columbia senior running back Gaige Garcia said. "Everyone's saying 'Oh, Southern's going to win a state championship' and things like that, but it's not that easy. You've got to put a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication into it and keep our heads level so we can get that goal at the end of the year."

"Getting every team's best shot is just preparing you for deeper into the playoffs and if that's how it goes, we get everyone's best shot and it's going to be a good season," Southern Columbia senior wide receiver Julian Fleming added. "It's going to be a fun season and get to play a lot of football."

These helmets are just props today, but in a couple of weeks, they’ll be put to use on the practice field and believe it or not, the season starts one month from tonight on August 23.