× Coroner: Man Drowned Trying to Save Child

BELTZVILLE STATE PARK CARBON COUNTY — Investigators say a man who drowned in Beltzville State Park over the weekend jumped in the water to save a child, even though he couldn’t swim.

Xin Huang, 29, of Philadelphia drowned Sunday in the boat rental cove at the park.

Investigators say the child was returned to shore safely, but have not said how the child ended up in the water.