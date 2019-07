Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Authorities in Luzerne County have increased the charges against a driver in a police chase and deadly crash.

Jose Crespo Mendez, 21, of Nanticoke now faces a charge of homicide by vehicle while DUI.

Police say Mendez was trying to get away from them back in May when his car crashed in Wilkes-Barre.

A bystander, Gerald Mosley, was hit by the car. He later died in a hospital.