Talkback 16: Little League Sculpture Vandalized, No Roundabout, It’s Hot

Posted 6:08 pm, July 22, 2019, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include vandalism to a Little League sculpture in Williamsport, a new roundabout nixed, heat-related stories, the backyard train, and a new addition to the Stormtracker 16 team.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.