GREGG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tortoise chowed down on a special snack for his 60th birthday at a zoo in Union County.

Henry is one of two tortoises at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland near Allenwood.

Over the weekend, the zoo shared a video on Facebook of the 300-plus pound reptile wearing a party hat and eating a “cake” made of fruits and veggies whipped up by zookeepers.

There may be many more cakes in henry’s future because tortoises can live to be up to 150 years old.