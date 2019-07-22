Music Store Burglar Sentenced to Jail Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- A man will spend one to three years in jail for a burglary at a music store in Luzerne County.

Dale Sourbeck of Pittston was sentenced Monday for the break-in and theft of guitars from Rock Street Music in Pittston.

In January, he got away with an electric guitar and acoustic guitar worth about $1,000.

Sourbeck was taken into custody quickly thanks to surveillance video that captured a clear picture of his license plate.