Music Store Burglar Sentenced to Jail Time

PITTSTON, Pa. -- A man will spend one to three years in jail for a burglary at a music store in Luzerne County.
Dale Sourbeck of Pittston was sentenced Monday for the break-in and theft of guitars from Rock Street Music in Pittston.
In January, he got away with an electric guitar and acoustic guitar worth about $1,000.
Sourbeck was taken into custody quickly thanks to surveillance video that captured a clear picture of his license plate.
lickerblisters
Now he’s gonna have to figure out how he’ll pay for his heroin while he’s in jail.
whopperplopper
i hope his boss will hold his job for him