Music Store Burglar Sentenced to Jail Time

Posted 4:47 pm, July 22, 2019, by

PITTSTON, Pa. -- A man will spend one to three years in jail for a burglary at a music store in Luzerne County.

Dale Sourbeck of Pittston was sentenced Monday for the break-in and theft of guitars from Rock Street Music in Pittston.

In January, he got away with an electric guitar and acoustic guitar worth about $1,000.

Sourbeck was taken into custody quickly thanks to surveillance video that captured a clear picture of his license plate.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.