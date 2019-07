In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe Snedeker gets drag racing legend Joe Amato to slow down long enough to talk about his success on the dragstrip and as the owner of an auto parts empire.

Don’t forget to click “subscribe” in the player above so we can let you know when the next episode premieres.

You can also listen to “Mr. Curiosity” on your favorite podcast platform; iTunes, Spotify, Google and more!